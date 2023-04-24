Warrant outlines kidnapping accusation for former Columbus mayoral candidate

article

Court documents are revealing new details about the kidnapping charges for a former Columbus mayoral candidate and community activist arrested over the weekend.

Zephaniah Dwayne Baker was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants out of Cobb County for kidnapping, aggravated assault (disfigure), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of batter (FVA) and third-degree cruelty to children.

The warrants obtained by FOX 5 show Baker and the victim knew each other. The court document alleges Baker attacked and kidnapped the woman at her Mableton home last Thursday in front of her 3-year-old child.

The warrant alleges Baker dragged the woman "by her hair and arms about the floor" and punched her, causing swelling, abrasions, and hearing loss, before forcing her and her child into a pickup truck. Baker allegedly drove around metro Atlanta, with the woman sitting on the front passenger-side floor board and a pistol in his lap, the warrant states.

Baker ended up dropping the woman off at his parents’ home in Butler, Georgia, the document states.

A warrant was issued after a joint investigation by the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police Department.

Deputies say Baker was arrested just before 1 a.m. Saturday by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the US Marshals.

According to multiple reports, Baker has run a series of unsuccessful political bids since 2008 when he ran for Georgia House District 132, but lost to Rep. Calvin Syrme. He ran twice for mayor, losing to Teresa Tomlinson in 2010 and dropping out of the race during a rematch in 2014. That same year, he launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat Pop Barnes on the Columbus City Council.

In 2018, he again tried for the mayor's seat, but lost to Skip Henderson. Four years later he vied for Georgia House District 140, but lost to Rep. Teddy Reese in the primary.

According to his biography posted to his website, Baker has spearheaded several anti-violence initiatives and programs, including the Zeph Baker Foundation, which seeks to foster betterment for at-risk youth through athletics.

Baker was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. An online record for Baker did not exist for Baker in the Cobb County Jail online database as of Monday afternoon.