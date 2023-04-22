Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on kidnapping charges

article

A former Columbus mayoral candidate and community activist was arrested on kidnapping charges early Saturday morning.

Zephaniah Dwayne Baker was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants in Cobb County.

Those active warrants were for kidnapping, aggravated assault (disfigure), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of batter (FVA) and third-degree cruelty to children.

Details about the charges have not been released.

Deputies say Baker was arrested just before 1 a.m. Saturday by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the US Marshals.

The charges were filed after a joint investigation by the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police Department.

According to multiple reports, Baker has run a series of unsuccessful political bids since 2008 when he ran for Georgia House District 132, but lost to Rep. Calvin Syrme. He ran twice for mayor, losing to Teresa Tomlinson in 2010 and dropping out of the race during a rematch in 2014. That same year, he launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat Pop Barnes on the Columbus City Council.

In 2018, he again tried for the mayor's seat, but lost to Skip Henderson. Four years later he vied for Georgia House District 140, but lost to Rep. Teddy Reese in the primary.

According to his biography posted to his website, Baker has spearheaded several anti-violence initiatives and programs, including the Zeph Baker Foundation, which seeks to foster betterment for at-risk youth through athletics.

Baker was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. No word on when he will be transported to the Cobb County Jail.