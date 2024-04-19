Wanted: Person who tried to break into Crestwell Circle home

article

Atlanta police are looking for a person who attempted to break into a home on Crestwell Circle SW near Fairburn Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Drive on April 18.

Police say the person kicked the back door and threw a rock at a window. The thief then cut the power to the residence and took the homeowner's video camera.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.