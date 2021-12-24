Shoplifting suspect shot by officers at DeKalb County Walmart on Christmas Eve, GBI says

Police in DeKalb County said an officer was forced to open fire on a shoplifting suspect during a violent confrontation at Walmart on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Walmart store located at 2427 Gresham Road. DeKalb County Police said a security officer alerted a part-time DeKalb County police officer assisting with holiday security of a suspect possibly shoplifting items. That officer followed the suspect outside the store and confronted them. After a scuffle between the officer and suspect, police said the suspect ran back into the store, firing a shot at the officer.

As this was happening, police said an on-duty officer arrived at the scene. Police said the officer then confront the suspect who raised his firearm at the officer.

"And he raised his gun as well, this time the officer discharged his firearm several times. The suspect has succumbed to his injuries and is deceased. The officers weren't injured and no one in the Walmart was injured and the GBI is now handling the investigation." said DeKalb County Chief of Police Mirtha V. Ramos.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Friday afternoon, where a heavy police presence could be seen.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers did try to use a Taser on the suspect inside the store but were not successful.

The shooting comes on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Walmart previously announced that all stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Also, all Walmart across the U.S. will be closed for the entire Christmas Day.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

