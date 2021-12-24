Man shot and killed in domestic dispute, Atlanta police investigate

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

According to investigators, officers went to the 800 block of Pinehurst Terrace SW shortly before 1 a.m. in response to a ‘person shot call’.

Officers found a man who was unresponsive and suffered a gunshot wound. Police said the male was not alert or breathing. Grady EMS later pronounced the man dead on the scene.

"We have done a substantial amount of work on scene. We have recovered some ballistic evidence and spoken to some people on the scene. We're trying to assess the validity of some of the statements we have received but we can at this point confirm there is a 48-year-old male that is deceased at the location," said Lt. Ralph Wolfolk, Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting on Pinehurst Terrace on Dec. 24, 2021. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives later learned the victim was in an ongoing dispute with a former domestic partner. At some point, the victim went to the home, pulled out a gun, and was then shot.

An investigation continues.

