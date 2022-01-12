Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies to carry COVID-19 antiviral medication

Walmart launched an application that can help people find Walmart and Sam's Club locations where COVID-19 antiviral medication is available.

Customers and healthcare providers can use a store locator to check the availability of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Georgia.

Medication will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

WHEN, WHERE WILL COVID-19 TREATMENT PILL BE AVAILABLE?

A release from the retail giant said supply is limited and the company worked with the federal government to increase supply in the locations that exhibited the most need.

"We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available," senior vice president of pharmacy Kevin Host said in a statement. "This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic."

COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL PILL DEVELOPED IN ATLANTA

Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid will be shipped to states in early January but will be limited in availability at first.

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Molnupiravir was able to cut the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk individuals by 30%.

