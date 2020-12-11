Walmart loss prevention employee shot by shoplifting suspect, police say

A shoplifiting attempt resulted in a Walmart employee being shot and their alleged shooter being taken into custody, police said.

The incident happened around 11:55 a.m. Friday at the Walmart located on Cleveland Avenue in East Point.

According to police, a loss prevention employee attempted to speak with a customer who had allegedly shopliftied inside the store. That customer, identified as a 24-year-old man, then pulled out a gun and shot the employee before taking off through the front door, investigators said.

Another employee who was beginning his lunch break outside saw the suspect run into the parking lot and called 911.

Officers were able to locate the alleged gunman and take him into custody.

The employee was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. They were last reported to be in serious condition.

