Voters choose to incorporate Mableton, making it Georgia's newest city

The reaction to a push to create Mableton as its own city was met with surprise. Most had already thought it was, but after Tuesday’s vote it appears it will be.

Voters decided it was time to incorporate the area and make Mableton the state of Georgia’s latest city.

The measure passed with 54% of the vote with a margin of just over 1,700 votes.

State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, who supported the measure claimed victory in a statement released Wednesday.

"The people of Mableton want to see real change and real improvements in their communities that were often overlooked," said Rep. Thomas. "Establishing cityhood simply allows residents to have greater control over the direction of their community. It also allows residents to leverage municipal services, such as code enforcement, that are solely dedicated to serving their area versus services that are shared with an entire county. During my final year as the state representative for this area I love so much, I am honored to have carried the legislation that allowed residents to make this decision for themselves. I want to thank the community for making their voices heard and express my heartfelt appreciation for the South Cobb Alliance Committee for the City of Mableton."

The Georgia Legislature passed House Bill 839 which put the measure on Tuesday’s ballot for the voters to decide.

The Mableton City Council will consist of a mayor and six city council members, each to serve four-year terms and will be elected through a nonpartisan municipal general election staggered on the odd years.

The council will appoint a city manager who will act as chief executive and administrator.

The charter also calls for a chief judge and allows the creation of community improvement districts.

While all votes have been counted, the Cobb County Board of Election still needs to certify the results.