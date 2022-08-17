Residents seek answers about Mableton cityhood vote

Will Cobb County get a new city? And if they do, what would that mean to those who live in the proposed city of Mableton? A town hall meeting was held on Wednesday evening where residents were hoping to find answers.

It was a packed house with a lot of people who live within the boundaries of the proposed city of Mableton wanting to know how it will affect them, their taxes, and their services.

They want to know before they go to the polls in November.

"We just moved to Mableton and we want to hear about the possible pros and cons of the cityhood movement," said resident Bobby Hale.

Residents of the proposed city of Mableton attend a town hall meeting addressing questions surrounding the upcoming vote on August 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

The town hall, hosted by Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield, was meant to provide as much information to the residents as possible, so they can make an informed decision when they go to vote.

"This meeting is not designed to be an advocate for or against cityhood," said Commissioner Sheffield.

Among the discussion was the financial impact. If Mableton becomes a city, the county would lose close to $11 million a year in revenue. They also discussed the potential impact on transportation and parks.

"How is it going to be run? We can't say we're not going to be running the parks if Mableton takes over the parks," said Cobb County Commissioner Michael Brantley.

Some in attendance had specific questions.

"I'm concerned about roads and road conditions and safety of lights," said resident Bryce Lingenfelter.

Others just wanted to find out as much as they could about cityhood.

"I want to get more information, so I can make a great decision," said resident Andrea Smith.

Cobb County has set up a resource center that includes some of the most common questions people have had about the push to make Mableton its own city. That can be found by clicking here.