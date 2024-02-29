Volunteers use Leap Day to fight hunger in metro Atlanta

In case you haven’t looked at your calendar today, it’s Feb. 29, also known as Leap Day. And volunteers here in metro Atlanta are using the extra day to make a big difference in the community.

This morning, we spent a few hours at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, where volunteers from the church teamed up with Feeding America, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and Perdue for a major food donation and distribution to help feed food insecure families in the area.

The effort was part of a Leap Day initiative by Perdue to donate more than 3 million pounds of chicken (equaling more than 2 million meal servings) to communities across the country that need fresh protein, including metro Atlanta.

Perdue teamed up with nonprofit Feeding America to distribute the chicken; Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the nation, working with a network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 organizations to end hunger in the United States. One of those food banks, of course, is Atlanta Community Food Bank, which helps feed the more than 525,000 people projected to be food insecure in its service area.

To learn more about today’s food delivery and to hear from the volunteers who made it all possible, click the video player in this article.