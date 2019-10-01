'Voice of an Angel': Homeless woman's stunning singing goes viral
LOS ANGELES (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A homeless woman in Los Angeles is gaining fans all over the world because of her stunning voice.
An LAPD officer found the woman on a metro platform with what some are calling the voice of an angel.
The woman used to be a voice teacher but after someone stole her violin, she lost her business and fell on hard times.
Hopefully, she'll have a change of luck after people see the video.
A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help her out.
FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta.