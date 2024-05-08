Armed man who allegedly robbed Lakewood Avenue store wanted by police

article

In the early hours of April 17, a robbery took place at the Quick Pick Food Mart, located at 1634 Lakewood Avenue SE.

Atlanta police responded to the store at approximately 1:43 a.m. The store clerk told police an unidentified man entered the store and attempted to break into one of the gaming machines.

When the clerk confronted him, the man brandished a handgun and forced the clerk into the register area at gunpoint.

The thief allegedly stole $3,000 in cash from the registers and took the clerk's Smith & Wesson CSX handgun.

The man then fled the scene, possibly in a blue Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon, believed to be a 2000s model.

The thief is described as a Black male, estimated to be in his mid-30s to mid-40s, standing around 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and colorful Nike shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.