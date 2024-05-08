Atlanta tackling graffiti as part of city beautification operation

article

The third phase of Atlanta's citywide beautification campaign is officially underway in Atlanta.

The goal of Operation Clean Sweep is to revitalize Atlanta's neighborhoods while fighting blight.

Speaking at a press conference about the third phase, Mayor Andre Dickens said the city of Atlanta has had tremendous success with the previous parts of the operation.

As part of the phase, Dickens said Atlanta will tackle graffiti he said was "plaguing" parts of the city.

"Y'all too have noticed that more and more graffiti is out there," Dickens said. "The Graffiti Patrol is going to go out there and help us with that graffiti."

He said that the Graffiti Management teams will not touch murals around the city. Instead, it will go for graffiti that residents have been complaining about.

As part of the announcement, the city said it is using AI technology to "evaluate community appearance standards," maintain public spaces, and keep Atlanta beautiful.