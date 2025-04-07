Violent Stockbridge carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase

article

The Brief Justin Tocknell, 40, was arrested in Monroe County after a brief police chase. He’s wanted in Stockbridge for aggravated assault, armed robbery, and carjacking at Walmart. Tocknell was released from prison in March after serving time for assaulting a police officer.



A man wanted for a violent carjacking in Stockbridge was arrested Saturday afternoon following a brief police chase in Monroe County.

What we know:

Deputies spotted a white Honda sedan missing its front bumper around 4:20 p.m., just 10 minutes after receiving a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. When Monroe County deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver led them on a short pursuit before pulling over after about three minutes.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Justin Tocknell. Authorities later confirmed he was wanted by the Stockbridge Police Department in connection with an incident that occurred just over an hour earlier at a Walmart. Tocknell faces charges of aggravated assault, battery, armed robbery, and carjacking.

Investigators also revealed that Tocknell had been released from Central State Prison just a month prior, on March 4, after serving time for aggravated assault on a police officer.

What's next:

Tocknell was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he is being held without bond.