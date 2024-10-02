Violent armed robbery caught on camera, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Investigators have released surveillance video of a dramatic armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police are hoping someone will be able to identify the two men seen in it.
It happened at the Shell gas station located at 1850 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2:30 a.m. on July 1.
According to a preliminary police report, the two men approached the victims while they were fueling their vehicle and talking outside. The suspects, armed with a gun, demanded the victims' belongings. After the victims complied, the suspects fled the scene on foot.
Officers arriving on the scene were able to obtain surveillance footage showing the suspects walking behind the gas station just before the robbery.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.