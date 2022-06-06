Hand recount reaffirms defeat of Vinings cityhood question in Cobb County

The vote over the question of Vinings cityhood stands. The measure remained defeated after a hand recount was completed on Monday.

Cobb County conducted that recount for the Vinings 04 polling place. There was concern the votes for the cityhood question had not been counted when the ballots were first scanned.

The Cobb County Board of Elections compared the scanned results against Monday’s recount. Election officials said there was no change from the automatic versus the manual count.

The question of Vinings cityhood was defeated by 55% of the total votes. That came out to be just over 300 votes.