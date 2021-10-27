Vigil for man killed after dispute over fancy car

The parking lot on Amsterdam Avenue overflowed with souped-up cars, candles, and crushed loved ones Tuesday as dozens gathered to remember Andres Muñoz, a 23-year-old who was shot and killed outside of a popular bar. The shooter is still at large.

"He was planning on opening up a business," his brother, Juan Muñoz said. "He loved cars. That is his thing."

He said they shared the same sense of humor.

"When something would happen, we would just look at each other. We would just read each other's minds," Muñoz said.

Well-known for his love of cars, family and friends left photos of Andres with his bright-colored Jaguar where his life ended abruptly.

"I haven't really accepted the fact that he's completely out of my life," Muñoz said.

Atlanta police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a reported fight over Andres' car Sunday night.

It happened in the parking lot not far from Loca Luna around 11 p.m.

Munoz said he and his brother would stop by for the music and a good time.

According to investigators, someone leaned on that orange Jaguar, starting a dispute that escalated into a fight, and ultimately a fatal shooting.

"I just hope they obtain whoever did this," Muñoz said. "Whoever thought that was the logical solution to whatever stupid dispute they had. Something stupid."

"My brother was such a high energy happy person that he wouldn't want us moping, he would want us to have fun," Muñoz said.

To help the family, click here.

