Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County

A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s.

The sheriff’s office confirms the incident.

"Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the man on the video said.

The man in the video is seen and heard hurling insults towards a truck driver outside a McDonald’s in Acworth.

"I never thought that it would happen to me," the victim said.

The man didn’t want to be identified but captured the scary moments outside the restaurant on Bells Ferry Road.

"I parked along the curve here. I walked in and grabbed food and as I was walking out he was coming in and he started yelling and cursing," the man said, walking through the events seen on the video.

He says the man was upset where he parked his tractor-trailer.

"Nobody can get around your stupid a**. They can’t get around your stupid a**. I want to knock the f***ing hell out of you in a minute," the man said in the video.

"I brushed it off and walked out and came back to my truck to do an inspection. He came back out continuing to yell using racial slurs," the victim said.

"You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****," the man said in the video.

"I was shocked. With everything going on, I was afraid, actually, and I just didn’t know what was to come," the man said.

David McConnell (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The man was able to get the license plate number to give to Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies who ultimately arrested 63-year-old David McConnell and charged him with simple assault.

"I held the door open for this guy. I smiled at him as he walked in. Any hate he might have had, I thought he would have changed his demeanor," the victim said.

This man says it took a lot not to go off on the man, but he wanted to combat the hatred with peace.

"Instead of resulting to violence, the video can show my restraint, and show there are other ways to handle the situation," the victim said. "I just want people to respect each other."

McConnell was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.