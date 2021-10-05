Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
6
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM EDT until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Video shows five Sandy Spring home invasion suspects flee deputies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dash cam video shows home invasion suspects flee from deputies

The five suspects were picked up after a chase and crash in Dooley County. They are suspected of two Sandy Springs home invasions within 24 hours.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Five suspects wanted in connection to a Sandy Springs home invasion were picked up after a chase and fiery crash in Dooly County on Sunday. The whole thing was caught on dashcam 

Dashcam video from a Dooly County patrol car shows the fiery aftermath Sunday of a car colliding into an 18 wheeler and then bursting into flames Sunday morning on Interstate 75 at Crisp County line. The video shows seconds after the crash, another dashcam catches two of the suspects making a run for it. 

The individuals in the car are wanted in connection to not one but possibly two home invasions over the weekend in Sandy Springs.

Jamie Brown holds his hands up as he talks to Dooly County sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop on Oct. 3, 2021.

Jamie Brown holds his hands up as he talks to Dooly County sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop on Oct. 3, 2021. (Dooly County Sheriff's Office)

"There’s some similarities. First of all, the number of perpetrators, it’s five suspects on both incidents. They happened a little more than 24 hours apart. All of them were armed with weapons. It’s a home invasion and again, we don’t get those that frequently," said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, Sandy Springs Police Department.

Sandy Springs police said just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, five masked gunmen broke into this home on Northside Drive and terrorized a mother and her teenage daughter. The five gunmen eventually left but not before stealing some high-priced items including two cars. Less than 24 hours later, detectives said there was another home invasion some seven miles away on Aberdeen Drive. Again, five masked individuals were armed with guns. A BOLO was put out for the car that was eventually spotted in Dooly County.

One of the four passengers inside a car stopped in Dooly County slide into the driver's seat and takes off during a traffic stop on Oct. 2, 2021.

One of the four passengers inside a car stopped in Dooly County slide into the driver's seat and takes off during a traffic stop on Oct. 2, 2021. (Dooly County Sheriff's Office)

"Right now, we’re still processing overall the digital data of their phones, their GPSs, and phone records to see if there’s a connection to the home invasion on Northside Drive on Friday," Sgt. Ortega said.

The dashcam video shows officers pulled the car over and was on the side of the road talking to this man in the red hoodie, police identify as Jamie Brown. Someone inside the car jumps into the driver's seat and takes off and the pursuit begins. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacolbeion Williams, 17-year-old Jarius Johnson, 18-year-old Jamie Brown along with two other juveniles.

Jacolbeion Williams, Jarius Johnson, and Jamie Brown

Jacolbeion Williams, Jarius Johnson, and Jamie Brown  (Sandy Springs Police Department)

"We’re also in contact with other agencies, especially the APD to see if they have any similar incidents that they have any information on. We know that they don’t wake up one morning and decide to go commit one of these home invasions. So, I’m pretty sure there’s a pattern and we’re going to find out if there’s any other agencies that are working anything similar," the sergeant said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS