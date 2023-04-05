Video shows deputy encountering skateboarder on busy highway

Coweta County deputies admit it was one of the most unusual police pursuits they have ever had. A man on a motorized skateboard takes and makes a slow speed run from the law.

Deputies say they pursued 31-year-old David Hill, of Newnan, on a motorized skateboard, running from a patrol car with blue lights on near Highway 16.

The deputy reports this all started when he saw Hill weaving on the skateboard in the middle of Highway 16 on a Sunday afternoon. The deputy says his intent in pulling him over was to say, "Hey, that’s unsafe, don’t do that on a state highway."

David Hill (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Standard protocol is to check his name for warrants and with the deputy back in his patrol car on the computer, the video appears to show Hill making his decision. He then kicks off, and the chase is on.

The sheriff’s office says Hill had an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation. Perhaps, that was his reason for not sticking around. Two bystanders in the video appeared puzzled as the skateboard and patrol car passed by.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Hill was taken in custody later, although they say he remained non-compliant, forcing the deputy to eventually deploy his Taser. He was checked out by medics and taken to jail.

Deputies say it is just a sign of the times. They say for some people now, their default reaction to blue lights is to run, no matter what they are driving or riding in this case.