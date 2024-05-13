Wrong-way driver blamed for fatal crash near I-75/85, 10th Street NW
ATLANTA - A crash caused by a wrong-way driver killed one person and sent another to the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Atlanta police.
It happened on Interstate 75/85 northbound near 10th Street NW.
Upon arrival on the scene, police officers found two people who were injured. Both were taken by EMS to a hospital and one person was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. No other information was given about what type of vehicles were involved or the victims.
Police are still investigating the incident.