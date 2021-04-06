Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:15 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Video shows dangers of 'bottle boys' selling during Atlanta rush hour

By
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video shows dangers of teens selling water in traffic

Atlanta leaders working to address issues with teenagers selling water bottles to motorists while in traffic.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. - The member of the Atlanta City Council who represents Buckhead says he gets complaints about boys selling water in the street nearly every day.

With the weather warming, more of the bottle boys are coming out. And as a video shot by an onlooker shows, their behavior has become more aggressive and unpredictable.

The video shows teens darting in and out of traffic during rush hour on Friday, April 2.

Motorists on clogged Peachtree Road near Lenox Square had to stop and start to avoid hitting any of them.

"This behavior is unacceptable," said Councilman Howard Shook. "It’s almost like we have become tourists in our own city."

MORE: Atlanta’s mayor hopes to solve issue with street-side water sales

A female motorist says she now takes a different route she used to use all the time just to avoid the teenagers.

She made that decision after a kid she believes was about 12 years old banged a bottle on her hood after she waved him away and did not purchase.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said no one should be harassed "verbally or physically" by any of the boys.

Bottoms has brought on a new executive in charge of youth engagement.

The mayor said that the executive will attempt to steer the boys away from the streets and into a training program with a job at the other end.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.