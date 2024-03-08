VIDEO: Savannah Bananas recreate 'Dirty Dancing' routine to perfection

Savannah's exhibition baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, is going viral yet again for a spectacular dance performance.

The team was playing the Party Animals last Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at Financial Park in Jacksonville, Florida, when the familiar opening lyrics of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" began playing.

As the familiar notes of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" filled the air, the Bananas unleashed a spectacle that would make even the late, great Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey proud.

Picture this: a sold-out crowd, the moonlight shining on the outfield, and the Bananas recreating the iconic dance scene from "Dirty Dancing." Yes, you heard it right – a baseball team channeling their inner Swayze and Grey, turning a regular game into a full-blown dance extravaganza.

This electrifying performance didn't just stay within the confines of the ballpark; it exploded onto social media like a home run blast.

The video, showcasing the Bananas' synchronized moves and infectious energy, has become a sensation, racking up a jaw-dropping 275,000 shares on Facebook and a staggering 12.8 million views on TikTok.

But the show doesn't stop there. Today, the Bananas are taking their act to the big leagues, playing at the 40,000-seat Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, and you guessed it – the game is sold out.

Tonight's game in Texas is the 5th game of their "world tour," featuring 84 games over 9 months. They will also play in 5 other MLB stadiums during the tour.

And if you were lucky enough to snag tickets, the Bananas are bringing their electrifying energy to Coolray Field in Gwinnett County March 22 through 24, promising three days of baseball bliss, sprinkled with a generous dose of their trademark entertainment.