Savannah Bananas headed to Coolray Field in Gwinnett County during 2024 World Tour

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brockton, Mass., August 16, 2023: The Bananas practice their dance moves the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium on August 16, 2023 in , Brockton, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The Savannah Bananas, the baseball team known for silly rules, trick plays, dancing and banana ball, is coming to the metro Atlanta area.

The zany team announced their 2024 world tour on Thursday, which includes 3 games at the Stripers' Coolray Field in Gwinnett County on March 22, 23 and 24.

Unfortunately, you can't just buy tickets directly from the team for a game. The team is so popular that they have to hold a ticket lottery for their games. Fans must sign up for the lottery on their website and the lottery winners are picked for the city they chose about 2 months before the game.

If you can't make the dates in March, the team will also play/perform in 3 cities that are within a few hours drive of Atlanta -- Nashville, Jacksonville and Savannah, of course.

Open seating tickets start at $35 and VIB meet-and-greet tickets start at $100.

The Bananas, which started as a summer league for baseball players, got its start in 2016.

The 2024 World Tour will last 9 months. They will play 84 games. There's also a cruise -- Bananaland at Sea -- Oct. 14-18.

