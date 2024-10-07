Video released in death of off-duty Atlanta police officer in Douglas County

In brief: Atlanta Police Investigator Aubree Horton fatally shot in alleged home invasion. Homeowner claims self-defense; shot Horton after forced entry. Officials refute social media rumors; confirm no domestic dispute or known association between Horton and homeowner. Investigation ongoing; toxicology report pending to clarify Horton's state during incident. Horton was recently honored as "Officer of the Year" and served in the APD's Fugitive Unit.



A newly released video shows off-duty Atlanta Police Investigator Aubree Horton running through the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood moments before, as the Douglas County Sheriff claims, he broke into a home and was fatally shot.

According to Sheriff Tim Pounds, Horton, 39, attempted to gain entry into a home located in the 8000 block of Orkney Way around 5:08 a.m. on Oct. 4. Horton, who lived nearby, allegedly forced his way inside the residence, prompting the homeowner to shoot him in self-defense. Horton was later identified using a portable fingerprint scanner, as he was found without identification, a shirt, or shoes.

The homeowner's wife, who had left for work moments earlier, received multiple notifications from her Ring doorbell camera and immediately called 911. Inside the home, the husband was alerted by the noise outside. After attempting to communicate with Horton through the door, Horton forcibly rushed into the home when the door was cracked open and knocked the homeowner to the ground. Fearing for his life, the sheriff says the homeowner fired a single shot, fatally wounding Horton.

Misinformation in death of Aubree Horton

Investigator Aubree Horton (Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities released redacted video footage from the incident to provide further clarity as to what happened, with portions containing sensitive content, such as the sound of the deadly shot, being withheld.

"We want to emphasize that this was a tragic situation where the homeowner acted in defense of his life and home," Sheriff Pounds said. "At this time, we are confident that no charges will be filed against the homeowner."

Sheriff Pounds clarified that numerous false rumors have been circulating on social media, including claims that Captain Jon Mauney, head of the Criminal Investigation Division, was the homeowner involved in the shooting. "These rumors are categorically false," the statement read. Additionally, claims that Horton was involved in a domestic disturbance were also debunked, with officials confirming Horton was unknown to the homeowner.

What happened to Investigator Aubree Horton?

Sheriff Pounds states his office is working closely with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. A toxicology report is pending and could take several months to complete. "We believe Horton may have been experiencing a mental health episode or under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident," the sheriff noted.

Horton, who joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2015 and was assigned to the Fugitive Unit, had been honored as "Officer of the Year" just days earlier at the "Crime is Toast" breakfast on Sept. 24.