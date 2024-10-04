Off-duty Atlanta detective shot, killed while breaking into Douglas County home, deputies say

In brief: An off-duty Atlanta police detective was killed in an apparent break-in attempt in Douglas County. The shooting occurred early Friday morning and is being investigated as self-defense. The detective's identity has not been released, and Atlanta Police have not yet commented.



An Atlanta police detective was shot and killed outside a Douglas County home during what investigators say was an apparent early-morning break-in attempt.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday at a home along Orkney Way near E. Carroll Road in the Andrews Country Club neighborhood.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, deputies responded to a burglary call.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Douglas County investigators comb over the scene of the deadly shooting of an Atlanta police detective who is believed to be breaking into a home on Orkney Way in the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

Deputies report that after the detective entered the home, the homeowner opened fire, fatally shooting him. Investigators are calling the shooting "self-defense."

Investigators say the detective lived in the neighborhood, suggesting he may have been off duty at the time.

The detective has not been identified. The Atlanta Police Department has not commented on the incident.

Watch FOX 5 News starting at 4 p.m. for live reports and the latest updates. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.