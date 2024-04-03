VIDEO: Police release video related to Vine City park shooting on Easter Sunday

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the perpetrator responsible for shooting a 3-year-old child in Vine City.

They have just released new video connected to the shooting.

READ ORIGINAL STORY

Police say there was a confrontation among a group of men at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Easter Sunday. The altercation escalated and one person produced a firearm and began firing shots. One of the bullets grazed the young child.

A resident in the area told FOX 5 that there have been too many shootings at the park.

"There needs to be more police presence on the weekend because that’s when it gets crowded," he said.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police promptly to aid in their investigation.