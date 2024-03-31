3-year-old child grazed by bullet in Vine City shooting

article

A 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet at a northwest Atlanta park on Easter Sunday.

Crime scene tape surrounded the basketball courts at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City on Sunday after a shooting around 6:13 p.m.

Investigators were on the scene trying to piece together what led to shots being fired.

One juvenile was grazed by a bullet, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing as he was being taken to an area hospital for treatment.

FOX 5 crews saw a window to a car parked by the courts with its windows shattered.

Residents concerned about Atlanta park security

One neighbor says it all happened so fast.

"It was crowded, everything was beautiful, people was mingling, and the shooting rang out, and everybody started running," one resident who lives near the park said.

He said there have been too many shootings at the park.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting which grazed a child at a park in Vine City on March 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

"There needs to be more police presence on the weekend because that’s when it gets crowded," he said.

He said it is especially true as there was an Easter egg hunt in the park just hours prior.

"The shooting shouldn’t be going on when there’s kids around. You could hit somebody’s kid," he said.

Atlanta City Council voted to upgrade park cameras, police patrols

The city of Atlanta has previously pledged more patrols for the city parks. Earlier in the month, the Atlanta City Council voted to invest $1.5 million in park safety this year. This money will continue to support a partnership between the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Atlanta Police Department. These efforts started three years ago after two separate murders occurred in city parks.

Parkgoers can expect to see a continued police presence and camera upgrades at 20 of the city’s largest parks going into the warmer months. It is not clear if this park would be among them.

Detectives spent the afternoon speaking to witnesses.

The condition and identity of the child have not been released.

FOX 5 crews saw at least one person being led away in handcuffs, but police have not said if officers made any arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.