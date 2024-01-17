Video: Handgun stolen from Uber driver found in vehicle

Some Uber passengers in Fayette County are in trouble with the law after being accused of stealing a driver’s fanny pack from her car. Inside the fanny pack, investigators say, was a gun.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on January 5 along Highway 279.

The Uber driver told deputies she picked up four passengers and had the pack in the front seat. But when they got out, the pack was gone.

The four then got into another, which deputies would later pull over near the intersection of Highway 314 and Crenshaw Drive. When questioned by a deputy, they denied knowing about the fanny pack or the gun.

Body cam video released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies searching the car and eventually finding that stolen handgun under the front passenger seat.

Alexis Howard-Reynolds and Zaneya Jeffries, both 24 of Atlanta, Tyrek Nolley, 25, of Atlanta, and Gregory Stone, 26, of Atlanta, were charged with felony theft by taking.

Nolley, who is a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had outstanding warrants issued by Atlanta police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Stone was also wanted by Forsyth and South Fulton police.

All four were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

The sheriff’s office credit the persistence of the Uber driver in helping them make the arrests and recover the firearm.