VIDEO: Dog starts Colorado house fire by jumping on stove
COLORADO - A dog in Colorado accidentally started a fire in June after jumping on an oven and turning on the stove burner.
The incident was discovered when the homeowner reviewed security footage and realized the dog had caused the fire.
The stove burner ignited some boxes sitting on top.
Firefighters remind everyone, especially pet owners and parents, to keep combustibles away from heat sources, have working smoke detectors in every room, and know two safe exits.