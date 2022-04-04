Victim of deadly Riverdale hit-and-run identified 3 years later, police charge suspect

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said investigators identified the victim of a deadly March 2019 hit-and-run.

Police said Dywimas Marquis Autman died in the morning on March 4, 2019, on Valley Road near Mockingbird Trail in Riverdale.

Clayton County Police Department investigators said they charged Jermara Little with hit-and-run and first degree vehicular homicide.

NCMEC said someone recognized a tattoo his left forearm — the word "Ace" and a small shape underneath — and detectives were able to move the case forward.

Clayton County police contacted the boy's family.

"The last time I saw Dywimas, we were at my Mama's house. He was going to live in Georgia with family," mother Shandra Autman said. "He gave me a big hug and smile and told me he loved me. That was the last I saw him. We hadn't heard from him in three years. We just wanted to know where he was. It is a big loss, a real big loss."

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE