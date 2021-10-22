Victim of Atlanta child murders to receive headstone at memorial

A 9-year-old boy who was a victim in the Atlanta child murders back in 1980 will receive a new memorial in his honor over the weekend.

Anthony Carter was laid to rest in Hogansville.

Carter's grave never got a headstone, like many of the other victims of the Atlanta child murders.

Now, a memorial is coming to life inside of Westview Cemetery.

A memorial service and balloon release for Anthony will be held Sunday at the cemetery.

Between 1979 to 1981, more than 20 children and teenagers were found dead in Atlanta. While police have long suspected Wayne Williams of the murders, he's never been charged.

MAYOR: NEW DNA FROM ATLANTA CHILD MURDERS BEING TESTED, FIBERS BEING RETESTED

At Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's request, the city reopened the cases in March of 2019 and investigators were directed to try to use new investigative technologies to try to shine a definitive light on solving the cases. In July, the mayor made the announcement that the city would be analyzing new DNA evidence.

Also as part of the investigation, detectives were directed to look into whether there are more victims beyond the timeframe of 1979 to 1981.

Williams has maintained his innocence in the Atlanta children murders. He is currently serving two life terms for the 1982 murders of two adults.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS