Vice President Pence to stump for Loeffler, Perdue in close runoffs

The second-in-command is set to return to Georgia Friday and expected to bolster support for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as a FOX 5 poll reveals no clear frontrunner in Georgia's twin Senate runoffs.

Vice President Mike Pence joins a list of high profile politicians stumping in the Peach State, arriving on the heels of Republican Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Tom Cotton.

“We’re going to win Georgia, and we’re going to save America,” Perdue said in Perry on Thursday.

“Look, we’re the firewall,” Loeffler added. “It’s not just the control of the U.S. Senate. It’s the future of our country.”

Something both sides can agree on? -- A lot is at stake.

The upcoming Senate is made up of 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats claim both of Georgia’s Senate seats, the chamber will be split, but the vice president-elect will have the tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats a clean sweep of power in Washington D.C.

In a tweet on the eve of his bus tour set to hit Canton and Gainesville, the vice president invited Georgians to “help defend the senate.”

He’s expected to focus on “pro-growth policies” under President Trump’s administration, highlighting record unemployment rates and manufacturing jobs created in Georgia since 2016.

Pence will be joined by both Republicans on the Jan. 5 ticket and the Georgia Public Service Commissioner, Bubba McDonald.

Media company executive-turned politician, Jon Ossoff, and Rev. Raphael Warnock of Ebenzer Baptist Church are standing in the way of the Republicans’ majority.

Both Democrats are zeroing in on mobilizing voters a second time, as history shows runoffs frequently fall in Republicans' favor in Georgia.

Ossoff said his team is registering the “23,000 young people who become eligible to vote between Nov. 3 and Jan 5, and we are getting people out to vote.”

Warnock thanked Georgians for their votes at a campaign stop, but added, “It doesn’t count unless you go back.”

An estimated $120 million dollars has already been dished out between all four campaigns since Nov. 3.