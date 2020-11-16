Vice President Pence to be in Georgia Friday to stump for Perdue, Loeffler

article

More details about Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Georgia were released on Monday. The vice president is looking to bolster Republican support as his party and Democrats battle for control of the U.S. Senate by virtue of a runoff.

The Georgia GOP announced that the vice president would join the two Republican senators on a bus tour on Friday and will make stops in Canton and Gainesville.

The first stop will be at a rally at the Cherokee Conference Center (The Bluffs) in Canton at 12:30 p.m. The bus will then continue to the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center for a 3:15 p.m. rally.

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald will join the vice president and two senators on the tour.

