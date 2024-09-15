Vice president candidate Tim Walz heading to Georgia this week

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, is set to visit Georgia next week as part of the Harris-Walz campaign efforts, the campaign announced on Saturday.

Walz will begin his visit on Sept. 17 with brief remarks at a political event in Macon during the morning. Later that day, he is expected to fly into Atlanta to participate in additional political events, the campaign stated.

Before heading to Georgia, Walz will stop in North Carolina on Sept. 15 where he is scheduled to speak at a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Asheville.

This visit to Georgia comes after Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz campaigned in the state last month. Georgia remains a crucial battleground in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Democrats narrowly won the state four years ago, and it is once again a key focus for both the Democratic and Republican campaigns. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign will also make a stop in Georgia this weekend, with a town hall event planned in Savannah on Saturday.

As the race intensifies in the final weeks before the election, both campaigns are making concerted efforts to secure votes in Georgia and other battleground states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 election.