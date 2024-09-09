JD Vance, Gwen Walz coming to Georgia in support of Trump, Harris

article

Former President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, and the wife of Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gwen Walz, are both scheduled to visit Georgia soon.

JD Vance will reportedly speak at the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual dinner on Sept. 16 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Gov. Brian Kemp is also scheduled to attend.

This will be the Ohio senator's third visit to Georgia since being selected by Trump. Vance appeared with Trump at a rally in Atlanta in August and traveled to Valdosta a few weeks later for another event.

It will be Minnesota's first lady Gwen Walz's first visit to the Peach State. Her appearance is part of the "New Way Forward Tour," announced by the Harris campaign over the weekend. At this time, details of the visit are unknown.

The events will range from rallies to community gatherings, canvass kick-offs, and additional stops on the Reproductive Rights Bus Tour, with programming specifically targeting key constituencies. The final day of the tour will coincide with the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Vice President Harris, Gov. Tim Walz, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also visit multiple states. Harris will kick off the tour in North Carolina on Thursday before heading to Pennsylvania on Friday.

Gov. Walz will make stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, while Emhoff will visit Nevada, Arizona, and Florida.

In addition to Georgia, Gwen Walz will visit New Hampshire and Maine.