Veterans Day ceremonies, deals and more in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Communities across metro Atlanta are honoring veterans with a range of ceremonies and events. From moving tributes at local parks and community centers to a veterans’ march and a 5K run, these gatherings offer opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. Explore the list below to find a Veterans Day event near you and join in paying tribute to those who have served.

Ceremonies

Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 2 p.m. Nov. 11

Where : Patriot's Point in Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth

What : The city of Acworth honors veterans with a ceremony at its Veterans Memorial. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the community center.

More Info

Atlanta Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. Nov. 11

Where : Veterans Park, West Paces Ferry Road and Slaton Drive, Atlanta

What : Ceremony honoring active-duty members, veterans, families, and the community. Hosted by the Atlanta History Center. Registration encouraged.

More Info

Atlanta's 43rd Annual Veterans Day Parade, Expo, and Ceremony

When : Nov. 9

Where : Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta and Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m.at Woodruff Arts Center, parade at 11 a.m. There will also be an expo with 40+ exhibits.

How Much : Free general admission

More Info

Gwinnett County Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. Nov. 11

Where : Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville

What : Ceremony includes a Veterans March. All veterans who served honorably are encouraged to participate. Available live on the County's Facebook page.

More Info

Norcross Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 10 a.m. Nov. 11

Where : Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College Street NW, Norcross

What : The ceremony includes speeches, patriotic music, and the raising of the American flag.

More Info

Peachtree Corners Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. Nov. 11

Where : Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners

What : Community ceremony recognizing the sacrifices and dedication of veterans.

More Info

Roswell Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony

When : 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11

Where : Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell

What : A breakfast and ceremony honoring veterans. Registration required.

More Info

Snellville Veterans Celebration

When : 3 p.m. Nov. 11

Where : Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

What : Ceremony to honor local veterans.

More Info

Other

Tucker 2nd Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk

When : 8 a.m. Nov. 9

Where : Tucker High School, 5036 LaVista Road, Tucker

What : Honors veterans and raises funds for the new Post building, supporting efforts to combat veteran suicide.

More Info

10th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K

When : 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9

Where : Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street, Marietta

What : 5K race supporting local veterans and military initiatives.

How Much : $45 on race day

More Info

Veterans Day Cruz-In Car Show

When : 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta

What : Classic, exotic, custom cars and motorcycles on display, along with a baseball game.

How Much : Free general admission

More Info

Veterans Day Blues Festival

When : 4 - 11 p.m. Nov. 10

Where : Westside Motor Lodge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What : Live blues performances, BBQ, and multiple vendors.

How Much : Tickets start at $10

More Info

Local Deals

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar – Free classic American meal with burger and choice of chips, fries, or tots. Must have military ID.

Chicken Salad Chick – Free meal for all veterans and active-duty military in uniform or those with a valid military ID.

City Barbeque – Free sandwich and beverage for veterans and active military with ID.

Golden Corral – Hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close. All current service members, retired military, and veterans with ID will receive a free buffet and drink. DAV (Disabled American Veterans) members will be onsite to accept donations for their charity.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights – Free admission for service members, veterans, and retired military members. Show military ID at the ticketing window. Valid Nov. 9-11.

MORE SPECIAL DEALS

7 Brew Coffee – Veterans will receive 25% off any drink with a military ID or veteran ID.

Six Flags Over Georgia – Free park admission for veterans and active military members on Nov. 9-10 and 16-17. Special programming included.

Tellus Science Museum – Free admission for veterans on Nov. 11. Must bring proof of military service.

World of Coca-Cola – Military members (active duty, reserves, and retirees) are always admitted free. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, military members can also purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price.

Your 3rd Spot – All active and retired military can enjoy $3 entry and experience passes for 3 hours with valid military ID on Nov. 10 and 11.

To submit information to be added to this list, please send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.