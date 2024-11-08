Veterans Day ceremonies, deals and more in metro Atlanta | 2024
ATLANTA - Communities across metro Atlanta are honoring veterans with a range of ceremonies and events. From moving tributes at local parks and community centers to a veterans’ march and a 5K run, these gatherings offer opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. Explore the list below to find a Veterans Day event near you and join in paying tribute to those who have served.
Ceremonies
Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Patriot's Point in Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth
- What: The city of Acworth honors veterans with a ceremony at its Veterans Memorial. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the community center.
- More Info
Atlanta Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Veterans Park, West Paces Ferry Road and Slaton Drive, Atlanta
- What: Ceremony honoring active-duty members, veterans, families, and the community. Hosted by the Atlanta History Center. Registration encouraged.
- More Info
Atlanta's 43rd Annual Veterans Day Parade, Expo, and Ceremony
- When: Nov. 9
- Where: Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta and Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m.at Woodruff Arts Center, parade at 11 a.m. There will also be an expo with 40+ exhibits.
- How Much: Free general admission
- More Info
Gwinnett County Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville
- What: Ceremony includes a Veterans March. All veterans who served honorably are encouraged to participate. Available live on the County's Facebook page.
- More Info
Norcross Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 10 a.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College Street NW, Norcross
- What: The ceremony includes speeches, patriotic music, and the raising of the American flag.
- More Info
Peachtree Corners Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
- What: Community ceremony recognizing the sacrifices and dedication of veterans.
- More Info
Roswell Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony
- When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell
- What: A breakfast and ceremony honoring veterans. Registration required.
- More Info
Snellville Veterans Celebration
- When: 3 p.m. Nov. 11
- Where: Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville
- What: Ceremony to honor local veterans.
- More Info
Other
Tucker 2nd Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk
- When: 8 a.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Tucker High School, 5036 LaVista Road, Tucker
- What: Honors veterans and raises funds for the new Post building, supporting efforts to combat veteran suicide.
- More Info
10th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K
- When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street, Marietta
- What: 5K race supporting local veterans and military initiatives.
- How Much: $45 on race day
- More Info
Veterans Day Cruz-In Car Show
- When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta
- What: Classic, exotic, custom cars and motorcycles on display, along with a baseball game.
- How Much: Free general admission
- More Info
Veterans Day Blues Festival
- When: 4 - 11 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: Westside Motor Lodge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Live blues performances, BBQ, and multiple vendors.
- How Much: Tickets start at $10
- More Info
Local Deals
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar – Free classic American meal with burger and choice of chips, fries, or tots. Must have military ID.
Chicken Salad Chick – Free meal for all veterans and active-duty military in uniform or those with a valid military ID.
City Barbeque – Free sandwich and beverage for veterans and active military with ID.
Golden Corral – Hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close. All current service members, retired military, and veterans with ID will receive a free buffet and drink. DAV (Disabled American Veterans) members will be onsite to accept donations for their charity.
National Center for Civil and Human Rights – Free admission for service members, veterans, and retired military members. Show military ID at the ticketing window. Valid Nov. 9-11.
7 Brew Coffee – Veterans will receive 25% off any drink with a military ID or veteran ID.
Six Flags Over Georgia – Free park admission for veterans and active military members on Nov. 9-10 and 16-17. Special programming included.
Tellus Science Museum – Free admission for veterans on Nov. 11. Must bring proof of military service.
World of Coca-Cola – Military members (active duty, reserves, and retirees) are always admitted free. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, military members can also purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price.
Your 3rd Spot – All active and retired military can enjoy $3 entry and experience passes for 3 hours with valid military ID on Nov. 10 and 11.
To submit information to be added to this list, please send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.