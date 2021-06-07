Vernon Jones files amicus brief in support of a lawsuit against MLB

Gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit against Major League Baseball.

An amicus brief is a document filed by someone who is not part of the lawsuit, offering insight on the issue at hand.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, Jones wrote:

"The Georgia Legislature has the exclusive power to enact laws and the Judicial Branch has the power to protect the people and ensure the constitutionality and legality of those laws. The MLB's decision to pull the game out of Cobb County, betrayed that legal process, and caused significant harm to the very people it purportedly sought to support, small and minority businesses, along with their workers and employees."

Job Creators Network filed the suit last week charging MLB to bring the All-Star Game back to Truist Park or else pay $100 million to small and state businesses.

Jones said the MLB is playing politics and that it harmed small and minority businesses with its decision to pull the All-Star Game over Georgia's new voting law.

"It is clear the MLB, Stacey Abrams, and the Biden Administration are playing politics at the expense of the citizens of Georgia. We must fight back against this injustice. I support this lawsuit and am proud to stand up for Georgians. It would be nice if Governor Kemp did the same. Sadly, it seems he is never around when the people of Georgia really need him," said Jones.

Jones is challenging Governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

