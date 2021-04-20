Vehicle fire closes two northbound lanes on Ga. 400, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Vehicle fire closes two northbound lanes on Ga. 400, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is backed up on Ga. 400 in Fulton County where authorities are tending to a vehicle fire.

The Roswell Police Department said two northbound lanes on Ga. 400 are closed due to a vehicle fire. 

The fire happened at Holcomb Bridge Road near the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said emergency personnel is on-scene and motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.