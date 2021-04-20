Vehicle fire closes two northbound lanes on Ga. 400, police say

Traffic is backed up on Ga. 400 in Fulton County where authorities are tending to a vehicle fire.

The Roswell Police Department said two northbound lanes on Ga. 400 are closed due to a vehicle fire.

The fire happened at Holcomb Bridge Road near the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said emergency personnel is on-scene and motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

