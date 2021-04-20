Vehicle fire closes two northbound lanes on Ga. 400, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is backed up on Ga. 400 in Fulton County where authorities are tending to a vehicle fire.
The Roswell Police Department said two northbound lanes on Ga. 400 are closed due to a vehicle fire.
The fire happened at Holcomb Bridge Road near the Chattahoochee River.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said emergency personnel is on-scene and motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.
