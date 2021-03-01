Vehicle fire causing delays on I-285 EB lanes
DELAKB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are saying a vehicle fire is causing delays in eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 near Buford Highway on Monday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said a truck caught fire and caused the right four lanes to close.
Police are directing traffic through the left two lanes.
GDOT expects the wreck to be cleared by 6 p.m.
