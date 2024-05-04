Usher's Lovers and Friends canceled, Las Vegas winds blow festival away

article

Usher's annual Lovers & Friends music festival was canceled the morning of. Thousands of fans were expected to fill the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Saturday afternoon for performances by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Nelly and Ashanti and many more.

Why was Lovers and Friends 2024 canceled?

At 12:47 a.m., organizers for the Vegas festival, named after Usher's hit song with Ludacris and Lil Jon, posted the following festival update to X.

"Lovers & Friends Festival has unfortunately been canceled due to dangerous weather predicted for Saturday," a spokesperson for the festival wrote.

Las Vegas winds cancel Lovers and Friends concert

The official statement posted to the Lovers and Friends Fest website cited a report from the National Weather Service:

"Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph," the statement read. "This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are."

This was supposed to be the third consecutive year the festival would be held in Las Vegas.

"Mannn...I'm just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today," Usher posted to his Instagram story Saturday morning. "I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone's protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason. I'm sorry we won't get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I'll see you soon."

Lovers and Friends refund Front Gate Tickets

Organizers said ticket holders who purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets should receive a refund within 30 days.