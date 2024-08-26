Usher's Dave's Hot Chicken opening this Friday in Conyers

article

The first Dave's Hot Chicken location is opening on Friday, Aug. 30, in Conyers, and R&B singer Usher is a major investor.

The company announced in March that Usher was teaming up with franchise owners Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali to bring multiple locations to the metro Atlanta area.

The Conyers restaurant is located at 1447 Highway 138 SE. According to an announcement on Instagram, there will be a "very special super secret SHOW" on Thursday.

It is unknown if the Grammy Award winner will perform, as Usher has shows scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston and two shows on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which started as a late-night munchies spot in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017, was named the nation's fastest-growing chain in 2022. The company now has 200 locations in the U.S., with rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, and Canada.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers hot chicken sliders and tenders, along with sides of kale slaw, mac & cheese, and seasoned French fries. In January, it added cauliflower sliders and cauliflower bites to the menu.

Other well-known investors in Dave's Hot Chicken include Drake, Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Strahan.

Jonetta Patton, Usher's mom, recently introduced a BBQ food trailer in Doraville.