Jonnetta Patton 'ushers' in new BBQ business

When music superstar Usher sang the words "Let It Burn," we had no idea his powerhouse mother would take the message so literally!

Talent manager, producer, and entrepreneur Jonnetta Patton is heating up Atlanta’s food scene with her latest venture, a mobile food trailer called J’s Smokehouse. Following a grand opening earlier this month, Patton says her Smokehouse crew is booked and busy, serving up classic barbecue in a city that knows a thing or two about the pleasures of slow-cooked meat!

This isn’t Patton’s first foray into the culinary world, of course — back in 2016, Good Day Atlanta visited her J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator, LLC, a commercial shared kitchen in Doraville created to offer support and resources to up-and-coming restaurateurs. And just last month, Patton was honored with the Influencer Award from Sysco Foods at the 5th Annual Women En Blanc Honors Brunch.

Of course, as soon as we heard about J’s Smokehouse, we knew we needed to do a little taste-testing with Jonnetta Patton — click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on the business.