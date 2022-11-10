US Senate candidates back on the campaign trail

It's round two for the two men who are running for the US Senate in Georgia. Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are in a runoff since neither candidate won more than 50% of the votes Tuesday night.

Walker kicked off this round of campaigning with a stop in Canton on Thursday night.

"We're in overtime, that's okay, I was built for this!" said Walker.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas came to town to take the stage with Walker.

"The stakes in this race couldn't be higher," said Sen. Cruz.

Walker said he's going to keep fighting because his opponent has not represented Georgians in Washington. Walker says all Warnock has done is represent President Biden.

"He's a follower. He's followed Joe Biden 96% of the time. In two years look what he's done and he wants six more years? We can't recover from that," said Walker.

Rapahel Warnock, who finished ahead of walker with about 35,000 more votes, spoke to a crowd in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Warnock said his opponent isn't qualified for the job.

"Herschel Walker has no vision for our state or our country. We've been running for a while and he has yet to tell us about what he wants to do," said Warnock.

Both candidates agree it’s going to be a rough fight to the finish.

"They're going to throw every dollar at us they can, every lie, every attack, but we have the truth and hope for the future," said Warnock.

"He's thinking he's going to win, we need to prove him wrong," said Walker.

Not only could this be an ugly campaign for the next four weeks, it will also be an expensive one. Fox News reports, Walker has already hauled in more than $3 million for his senate runoff campaign.

