Law enforcement officer struck by gunfire in Henry County, dozens of police at the scene

Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of an incident in Henry County.

It's happening on Linden Lane, which is not far from Swan Lake Road and Gardner Road.

According to an official, US Marshals were attempting to arrest a murder suspect out of Atlanta when the suspect opened fire on the officers.

An officer assigned to the US Marshals was struck and has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of a home.

Residents should avoid the area.

There have been two fatal shootings involving law enforcement officers in the metro Atlanta area.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot while responding to a domestic violence incident.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Bristow also died after being shot while assisting the GBI in serving a search warrant on an individual under suspicion for "children sexual exploitation."

