Urgent search: Atlanta police looking for critically missing 12-year-old boy

Police in Atlanta are searching for a 12-year-old who is considered to be critically missing.

Kintrell Penn was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at his home located along S. Grande Avenue NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators say Penn left his home on his own.

Kintrell Penn (Supplied)

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and green and gray Jordan shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).