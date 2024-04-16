Expand / Collapse search

Urgent search: Atlanta police looking for critically missing 12-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 16, 2024 7:56pm EDT
Kintrell Penn article

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a 12-year-old who is considered to be critically missing. 

Kintrell Penn was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at his home located along S. Grande Avenue NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

Investigators say Penn left his home on his own. 

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and green and gray Jordan shoes. 

Anyone who sees him should call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). 