Deployed solider returns to Decatur home damaged by squatters

A solider returned home from deployment to a house full of strangers and trash.

FOX 5 previously shared Duncan Folwer's story of not being able to return to his Decatur home because of squatters.

At the time of the previous interview, Fowler was finishing up his year-long deployment.

"I fail to see how this isn't trespassing or breaking and entering. The fact that squatters rights exist is a disgrace, really," Fowler said.

Fowler said he went to the house on Thursday.

He said he parked a distance away from the home because he was unsure what to expect.

He previously shared with FOX 5 that he was able to learn at least one of the people living inside him home had a violent criminal history.

Fowler said he had an interesting interaction.



"A lady drove by with another female in there and said ‘hey, are you the homeowner?; I said ‘yeah.’ And she said, ‘do you want your keys back?’ And I said 'yes I would like the effing keys to my house back."

DEPLOYED SOLDIER UNABLE TO RETURN TO HIS DECATUR HOUSE BECAUSE OF SQUATTERS

Fowler said the squatters then left.

They didn't leave the key, but they left a house full of trash, food, unknown liquids and items, and even a washing machine full of clothes.

Fowler walked FOX 5 through the house Friday afternoon.

The home was littered with trash, moldy food, and clothing.

Doors and appliances were damaged. There were drawings and stickers on the walls.

There were feces in the bathroom and unknown liquids in the sink.

There was even a washing machine filled with clothing.

Fowler said the squatters will be arrested if they return to the property.

He's working with his insurance company to assess the damages and is looking into possibly pressing charges.



"I think it's just unfortunate that people can find themselves in situations like this. Where you've got the side of the convicted felon ten times over that is obviously doing something illegal and immoral. And then you have the law-abiding homeowner that's just trying to go on with their life," Fowler said.



Fowler says he's living in a nearby hotel for the time being.

