Winter weather delays University of North Georgia campus openings

The University of North Georgia announced Monday it will delay the opening of its campuses until 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 due to inclement conditions from the weekend's winter snowstorm in Georgia.

The school said travel conditions varied on campuses and could be hazardous. The university is monitoring weather conditions.

Officials said changes to the anticipated opening time will be announced with UNG Alert, the University's Emergency Notification System.

"As is the case when we experience inclement weather, students, faculty and staff should use their best judgment about weather and travel conditions in their immediate area," a statement from the university said.

UNG has five campuses, all of which were covered under Sunday's Winter Storm Warning.

