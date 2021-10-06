Expand / Collapse search
University of Georgia reports semester low number of COVID-19 cases

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
University of Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay 

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia reports COVID-19 cases have reached an all-time low at the college for the semester.

According to the university health officials, 47 new cases were reported in DawgCheck for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. That's a 48% decrease from the previous week.

Of the cases reported, 33 were students, 11 were staff members, and three were faculty members. 

"We’re extremely pleased to see the latest low reports of COVID-19 in our campus community and continue to be encouraged with the declining trend of reports throughout the area," said Jen Swails, interim executive director of the University Health Center and co-chair of the University’s Medical Oversight Task Force. "The best path to success in fighting this virus remains for our community to get vaccinated. We’re grateful that so many students, faculty and staff have taken the shot, yet we remain ready and willing to continue to vaccinate the rest of our community."

GEORGIA PROFESSOR RISKS JOB TO ENFORCE MASK MANDATE IN HIS CLASS

Along with the cases reported, officials say the University Health Center's surveillance testing showed low positive results, with 9 of 843 asymptomatic individuals testing positive.

To date, more than 27,000 students, teachers, and staff have received free COVID-19 vaccinations. The university is also now offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible recipients. 

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY OFFICIALS URGE UGA LEADERS TO IMPLEMENT MASK MANDATE ON CAMPUS

"These latest numbers show our continued fight against COVID-19 is working, but our community needs to remain vigilant every step of the way," said Dr. Shelley Nuss, campus dean of the AU/UGA Medical Partnership and co-chair of the University’s Medical Oversight Task Force. "Booster shots, for those who are eligible, offer continued protection against the virus, and there remains plenty of vaccine available on campus and in the surrounding area for those who have yet to be vaccinated."

Starting at the beginning of September, the University of Georgia began offering $1,000 cash prizes to fully vaccinated individuals. Since then, 74 people have won the prize.

