United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder: Atlanta police assisting NYPD

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed on Friday it is cooperating with the New York Police Department in the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Authorities have connected the murder suspect to a Greyhound bus station in Atlanta.

The suspect is believed to have traveled by bus from Atlanta to New York City shortly before Thanksgiving, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The shooter fatally ambushed Thompson outside his company's investor conference near Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, escaping on a bicycle before hailing a taxi to a bus terminal. Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a hooded jacket and mask during the attack, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"As of this afternoon, on December 6, 2024, the Atlanta Police Department was contacted by NYPD and will now be providing assistance as needed. The NYPD is the lead agency in this investigation, so please direct all questions to their Public Affairs Office. The Atlanta Police Department will not be able to provide interviews or answer any questions regarding this investigation."

Greyhound riders shocked by CEO murder suspect

Gus Williams, a traveler at the Atlanta Greyhound terminal on Forsyth Street, expressed shock. "It’s just wild to me. It’s crazy. I mean, you never know who you’re next to these days," he said Friday.

Cynthia Diamond, a nearby resident, shared similar concerns. "For him to get on the bus with all these people and to go up there and shoot that man like that, I just think this world is coming to an end," she told FOX 5.

Tracking UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect

Police are pursuing leads that place the suspect in New York City for at least 10 days prior to the shooting. Surveillance footage captured him checking into a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and frequenting other locations. At the hostel, he briefly lowered his mask while interacting with a staff member, allowing authorities to obtain clear photos of his face.

The suspect left a trail of evidence, including a burner phone and a water bottle purchased at a Starbucks near the crime scene. DNA testing is underway, and facial recognition technology is being used to aid in identification. Police have also circulated unmasked images of the suspect from the hostel.

Investigators believe the suspect may have had some firearms training, as he used a silencer-equipped weapon during the ambush and quickly cleared a jam while firing multiple shots. Messages scrawled on the ammunition—"deny," "defend," and "depose"—have raised questions about the attack's motive. Law enforcement sources noted these words mirror criticisms of the health insurance industry’s practices.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson, a father of two and CEO of the nation’s largest health insurer, had been with UnitedHealthcare since 2004. The company abruptly ended its investor conference following his death, stating its focus is on supporting his family and cooperating with investigators.

A Greyhound spokesperson confirmed the company is cooperating fully with authorities. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Police Department announced its involvement in assisting the NYPD but deferred all inquiries to New York investigators.

The killing has sent shockwaves through corporate America, prompting heightened security measures across the health insurance industry. The investigation remains ongoing.